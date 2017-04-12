2016 Business Excellence Awards
Marijuana legislation tabled for Thursday

Posted:
Canada will be one step closer to legalizing marijuana on Thursday when the Liberal government is set to table its controversial bill.

The marijuana legislation is expected to be restrictive and designed to discourage people, especially minors, from consuming weed. It’s likely the government will follow the advice of the task force on cannabis legalization and regulation which recommends the legal age for consuming weed be 18 giving the provinces the option to set the age requirement higher. And that weed not be sold anywhere that you can buy booze or cigarettes, or near schools.

One of the biggest challenges that comes with the legalization of marijuana is impaired driving. A roadside test is still in development.

Police say despite the progress pot is still illegal and they will continue to crack down on medical marijuana dispensaries that are braking the law.

The Trudeau government has pledged to make recreational pot legal by July 1st 2018.


Marijuana legislation tabled for Thursday

