Managing PTSD

Health & Lifestyle
ptsd


The rates of post traumatic stress disorder are on the rise, in part because of awareness among people who treat, and people who suffer from the mental illness.

“Close with and destroy” is the mantra of the infantry, Carlo Alfau learned it well as a paratrooper who served in Afghanistan.

He loved it, in part because of the camaraderie.

Some time after returning to Canada, he realized something was wrong. He was crying at TV commercials. He became moody and easily angered. Driving became a real challenge.

Eryn Jewitt suffered with her husband.

The Chief Psychiatrist at Veterans Affairs says PTSD symptoms often include nightmares, anxiety and over-reaction.

Carlo began treatment and was learning to cope. Then, January 2015, came news about the death of Jesse Tait, one of Carlo’s closest friends in Afghanistan.

Carlo wishes he and Jesse had talked together about their symptoms before it was too late.

Lisa Hepfner will have more on this story, which will go on air tomorrow during the Evening News at 6.



