Man dead in Thorold car fire

A man is dead following an overnight car fire in Thorold.

St. Catharines police said several people called them just before 4 a.m Sunday morning to report the fire. The four-door sedan was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived at the intersection of Tupper Drive near Sullivan Avenue in Thorold.

Once the fire was put out, crews found the man’s burned body inside the vehicle.

Police said the fire is not suspicious.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and Niagara Regional Police Forensic Investigators continue their investigation tonight to determine what caused the car to burst into flames.

 


