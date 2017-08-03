The man who admitted to selling the gun that killed Tim Bosma appears in court

The man who admitted to selling the gun that killed Tim Bosma was before the courts in Toronto today.

In June, 30-year-old Matthew Ward-Jackson, also known as Big Iisho, pleaded guilty to selling a Walther PPK handgun to Dellen Millard- the gun used to kill 32-year-old Tim Bosma in May 2013. Mark Smich, who was also convicted in the murder, told a jury last year that he ended up dumping the gun somewhere he couldn’t remember in Oakville.

Ward-Jackson’s 2012 text messages with Millard were featured in the Tim Bosma murder trial, but when he later pleaded guilty to selling the gun, court heard more details, including a message in which Millard says he’ll be returning the gun “a dirty girl,” and Ward-Jackson expressed his approval.

Ward-Jackson has another trial coming up in October on unrelated charges of gun and drug possession. Today the Crown indicated he would be sentenced for selling the Walther PPK to Millard after he’s tried on those charges. The date is to be set in November.

Toronto prosecutors and defence lawyers have also been working on pre-trial motions for the next two murder trials; the one in which Millard and Smich are accused of killing Laura Babcock, one of Millards ex girlfriends, and the one in which Millard is accused of killing his own father. The first of those is expected to get underway in October.