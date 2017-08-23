Local designer goes into business with Floyd Mayweather

With star clients like Drake and the Weeknd, a Stoney Creek man is making a name for himself in the fashion industry.

The 27-year-old’s latest venture, teaming up with Floyd Mayweather to design luxury backpacks called ‘Money Bags’. The boxer has been flaunting his custom U.A.O.P luggage ever since Paul Ruprai designed him one two years ago. Ruprai posted a rendering of a bag he designed for the fighter to go with his Bugatti on Instagram and Mayweather liked what he saw.

Ruprai has been designing custom luxury luggage bags to match with luxury cars since he quit his job as a car salesman in 2012.

“I quit my job in October of that year and in December that’s when the success started for me because I had a client that ordered a special car from Miami, it was a $2.5 million Lamborghini and that client spend $20 000 ordering luggage.”

Designing since he was three, Ruprai does most of the job himself at a custom sewing business a couple blocks away from home.

“We have about 4 or 5 people working for me right now. The plan is to expand, we’re getting more demand and orders. We want to keep it 100% Canadian though because Canada has been so good to us.”

His bags sell for about $3 000 a piece.