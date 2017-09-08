Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Kardashian selfie spikes interest in Vampire Facial

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: burlington, hyaluronic acid, injections, kardashian


A Burlington woman is crediting the Kardashians for a boom in business.

Kim Kardashian got a vampire facial.

The procedure involves taking blood from the client and spinning it around in a centrifuge to separate the healing platelet-rich plasma from the blood.

As soon as Kim Kardashian posted a selfie of her vampire facial, nurse Naomi says it was almost instantaneous that people called to ask what is that and where can they get it.

The temporary hyaluronic acid injections can last up to eight months.

A half syringe of the injections cost between $200 and $250.

Nurse Naomi says while the injections have been around a lot longer than the Kardashians have been famous, they have normalized it.

Now, people have no problem getting it done on TV.


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton shooter on run from police

Shapovalov deals with newfound fame

Kardashian selfie spikes interest in Vampire Facial

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php