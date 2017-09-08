Kardashian selfie spikes interest in Vampire Facial

A Burlington woman is crediting the Kardashians for a boom in business.

Kim Kardashian got a vampire facial.

The procedure involves taking blood from the client and spinning it around in a centrifuge to separate the healing platelet-rich plasma from the blood.

As soon as Kim Kardashian posted a selfie of her vampire facial, nurse Naomi says it was almost instantaneous that people called to ask what is that and where can they get it.

The temporary hyaluronic acid injections can last up to eight months.

A half syringe of the injections cost between $200 and $250.

Nurse Naomi says while the injections have been around a lot longer than the Kardashians have been famous, they have normalized it.

Now, people have no problem getting it done on TV.