HSR cameras are not yet watching you

You may have noticed security cameras the last time you rode a Hamilton City bus, but the camera didn’t notice you…not yet. The city is in the midst of installing the devices on all buses, but they won’t be active until the work is complete.

Hamilton is spending about $1.3 million to outfit all public buses with security cameras. The city says the virtual eyes will help ensure the safety of drivers and passengers.

“Any time there’s a police request, or accident or any type of incident that would involve looking for further details for an investigation.” said Hamilton Transit manager Mark Williams.

The cameras cover every area of the bus, inside and out. They capture the driver, the fare box, the doors the aisles and the seats. Outside, they see the lane of traffic in front, and each side of the bus.

About a quarter of Hamilton’s buses already have cameras. The installation started about a month ago; five to 10 buses a day, expected to be done this fall. then they’ll all be activated.

Each bus also has a hard drive to store the video. After five days it starts to overwrite itself. The images will only be viewed upon request.

Hamilton says security cameras will make investigations more efficient and accurate, as in a case that made news in July that involved an HSR driver and passenger over a minor fare dispute which escalated to spitting and hair pulling.

Hamilton bus operators have been assaulted 88 times in the past three years.