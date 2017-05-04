Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

How the heavy rain is affecting vineyards across Niagara

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: Fruit farms, niagara, rain, vineyards, weather

Vineyards across Niagara are partially submerged after Monday’s heavy rainfall.

“Right now we cannot drive into the fields. With the amount of rain that we had we are basically saturated right now, so we would do more damage in the field with the equipment.” Thomas Oppenlander. Huebel Grapes Estates.

Oppenlander’s farm has drainage tiles along every row, which carries any excess water from the fields to a waterway. But some farms don’t and they’re left with pooling water. Which means their growing season is off to a slow start.

Phil Tregunno is the chair of the Ontario Tender Fruit Growers Association, the soil under his nectarine field is sandy which absorbs water quickly. But with 70 millimetres of rain expected over the next three days, there is a high chance of flooding again.

“Everything seems to be an extreme, so we will get shots of extreme heat, extreme cold and this is what we are seeing right now with way more water than we would normally get.” Phil Tregunno, Tregunno fruit farms

To give you an idea of how extreme these rain storms are, last May the entire month, the Niagara area was only hit with 15 millimetres of rain.

While the season isn’t in jeopardy, some farmers could fall behind schedule if the soggy spring weather continues.


LATEST STORIES

A look back at the history of the mob in Hamilton

How the heavy rain is affecting vineyards across Niagara

Red Hill rumble

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php