Watch CHCH Live
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Healthy snacks

Posted:
Category: Food & Wine, Health
Tags: back to school, chef, food, health, Patrick Wiese, snacks, tim bolen


Celebrity chef Patrick Wiese was here this morning with some ideas for healthy back to school snacks.

Follow on Instagram & Facebook


LATEST STORIES

Seven people sprayed with a noxious substance in Hamilton

Ontario announces additional funding for opioid crisis

Triple Threat

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php