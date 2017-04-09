Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Hamilton students attend Battle of Vimy Ridge memorial in France

Posted:
Category: Canada & The World, Hamilton, News
Tags:

One hundred years ago Canadian troops played a key role in the WWI victory which helped secure a strategic strong point for the Allies. It was also the first time all four Canadian divisions fought under their own command.

Today, many Canadians paid their respects all over the world. Some traveled to Vimy Ridge for the memorial, including more than a hundred Hamilton area high school students who witnessed history first hand.

CHCH’s Lisa Knap has the report from Vimy Ridge.

 

 


LATEST STORIES

Hamilton students attend Battle of Vimy Ridge memorial in France

Last day of Hometown Hockey celebration for Leaf fans

Burlington Legion hosts Battle of Vimy Ridge parade

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php