Hamilton students attend Battle of Vimy Ridge memorial in France

One hundred years ago Canadian troops played a key role in the WWI victory which helped secure a strategic strong point for the Allies. It was also the first time all four Canadian divisions fought under their own command.

Today, many Canadians paid their respects all over the world. Some traveled to Vimy Ridge for the memorial, including more than a hundred Hamilton area high school students who witnessed history first hand.

CHCH’s Lisa Knap has the report from Vimy Ridge.