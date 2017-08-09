Hamilton Health Sciences funding cuts

The Ontario Health Coalition has launched a campaign to stop what it calls another set of “reckless and irresponsible” funding cuts to hospitals.

Hamilton hospitals received a 3% increase in funding from the province this year, but the Ontario Health Coalition says that doesn’t keep up with inflation, population growth and aging.

“Per patient, hospitals have less money year after year after year after year. And there is no choice but then to have to cut services, and that’s what’s happening.” says Natalie Mehra – the Executive Director of the Ontario Health Coalition

Hamilton Health Sciences will have to find $20 million dollars in savings by the end of the the fiscal year ending March 31st. It has managed to find roughly $900,000 dollars in savings by eliminating three senior positions, but there’s still a long way to go.

Back in mid-June, it released a statement that said:

“H.H.S. is among the most efficiently run hospitals in the province. We’ve achieved this together, very carefully, maintaining high quality standards of care. This work has not been easy and it continues to get harder every year.”

The President of Cupe Local 7800, Dave Murphy says “At the last meeting I’ve attended, they said they don’t know where the cuts can take place from here on in. If they don’t know where the cuts are gonna take place because they’ve cut to the bone for staffing, it’s telling me they’re going to be looking at clinical service and programs.”

St.Joseph’s Healthcare has a funding shortfall of $7 million dollars this fiscal year, but hasn’t said where the cuts will come from.

Their public affairs director sent us a previous statement released on July 26th. It says the hospital has managed to work within the funding provided in the past, thanks to staff who quote — “find more efficient ways of providing service.”

The Ontario Health Coalition will be partnering with unions and other organizations to pressure the Wynne Government to increase funding for hospitals. It’s also hoping to make this an election issue before Ontarians head to the polls next fall.