All girls tech shop

High-school classes like auto shop and wood working have long been dominated by boys, but that’s not the case at an east end Hamilton high-school.

An all-girls tech class at Delta secondary school has more girls sporting a tool belt and getting their hands dirty. These girls do not fear power tools and they can easily change a tire.

One student says, “I now know how to do break changes, oil changes, tire rotation and checking the tire pressure and I can use the lift.”

Teacher Ramzi Haddad says that they used to have trouble getting girls to take tech.”A lot of them said they never used tools before, they were afraid of the machinery, they didn’t think that girls were in tech classes.”

Ever since the girls tech class started two years ago other tech classes are starting to fill up in the school.