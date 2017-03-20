Ex-girlfriend of wanted man and stepfather to her dead son speaks out

The ex-girlfriend and mother of a dead St. Catharines boy spoke to CHCH about her former relationship with Justin Kuijer, who is now wanted for first-degree murder in the death of his seven-year-old stepson Nathan Dumas and attempted murder of an RBC employee on Friday.

Whitney Dumas did not want to appear on camera for her interview.

Dumas said her ex-boyfriend was a loving man and never showed any signs of aggression.

On Friday morning Dumas said she went out for breakfast with her friend. When she came back to her apartment where she and Kuijer were living, he had his bags packed and said he was leaving. Dumas said she wanted to break up with him because he refused to seek help for his depression.

Kuijer left the apartment that morning in a grey 2009 Pontiac Montana van. When Dumas entered the home she found her her eldest son Nathan in medical distress. Her two youngest children, Kuijer’s biological kids, were fine.

The mother said both she and paramedics performed CPR on the boy. Paramedics did get a pulse but Nathan was put on life support when he arrived at the hospital. He died on Saturday morning.

The night before, just minutes after Kuijer allegedly killed his stepson, he went to an RBC bank and reportedly stabbed a female employee. Friends of the family said the woman was the couple’s former mortgage broker. She is expected to survive.

Niagara Police Media Relations Officer Phil Gavin said they do not know Kuijer’s whereabouts and will officially implement a nation wide warrant for his arrest on Monday.

“Niagara Regional Police are able to confirm that as of tomorrow we will be seeking a Canada-wide warrant for the arrest of Justin Kuijer in relation to the incident at RBC, the attempted murder charge,” Gavin said. “We are also seeking a Canada-wide warrant for first degree murder in relation to the death of Nathan Dumas.”

Police said they believe Kuijer is armed and dangerous. They also warned the public not to approach him if sighted and to call 911 immediately.