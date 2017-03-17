Doctor dies after attempted murder-suicide at Burlington clinic

A Burlington chiropractor and father of five children has died after being shot in an attempted murder-suicide in Burlington.

Police were called to the Mejilla Chiropractic Clinic at 195 Plains Rd. East around noon Thursday for reports of a double shooting.

Two men were transferred to a Hamilton hospital in critical condition.

Dr. Ferdinand “Fred” Mejilla, who was the owner and operator of the clinic, later died in hospital from gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspected shooter is 44-year-old David Williamson, a one-time patient of Dr. Mejilla. Williamson remains in hospital in critical condition with what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Faith Sherwood, a close friend of Dr. Mejilla, says he was a kind family-man, and hands on dad who will be missed.

“He greeted everyone with a smile and by name and treated them like they were life long friends. He cared about people, cared about his patients and offered sage advice and an ear,” said Sherwood. “He was very giving and would treat some of his patients that were financially struggling, for free. He would go into the clinic after hours, or stay later to treat his patients. His patients spinal care was more important to him then making money. He believed in the pay it forward philosophy.”

The homicide unit is currently investigating and are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide tip line at 905-825-4776.