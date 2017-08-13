Car found in Wellington County pond

Wellington County OPP are investigating after a car went into a pond early Saturday morning in Puslinch, just south of Guelph.

Reports suggest the car was travelling at a high rate of speed when it went into the pond at Victoria Road South and Maltby Road East.

It happened just after 1 this morning and witnesses said the car was fully submerged.

Police have not been available to comment on what led to the incident and if anyone was in the car or if there are any injuries.

The car was pulled from the pond earlier today.