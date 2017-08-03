More Canadians living with their parents

For many it wont come as much of a surprise that more and more young people are living with their parents.

Statistics from the 2016 Canada wide census show that Hamilton places number three on the list of cities that have the most people ages 20 to 34 living with mom in dad in all of Canada.

Parents say the times are changing. More than a third of young adult Canadians were living with at least one parent in 2016. That’s up 7% since 2001.

According to Stats Canada, adults in Ontario are having the hardest time leaving their parents. In the province, 42% of young adults live with a parent. The city where that’s the most common in Canada is in Toronto, where nearly half of people in that age group live with a parent.

Nationally 37% of young adults are living with parents, but in Hamilton the number climbs to 44.5%.

More adults are also living alone or with roommates. And the most common living arrangement for the first time ever is living alone. With 28% of all households in Canada being comprised of one person.

Couples with children make up about 26% of the households in Canada. That’s down from about 31% in 2001.

Many young people are spending more time in school, having a harder time finding good jobs, and making less money than previous generations.