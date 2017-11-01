Canada to contribute relief for Rohingya refugees

The Federal Government will match private donations made until the end of this month to help ease Bangladesh’s massive burden in coping with refugees fleeing from Myanmar.

Bangladesh is now home to the world’s largest refugee camp. 900, 000 Rohingya and other minorities have been driven out of Myanmar by ethnic cleansing. Nearly 70 per cent of the refugees who have fled to Bangladesh since August are women and children.

Today, international development minister Marie-Claude Bibeau announced that Ottawa will match private donations made between August 25th and November 28th to Canadian charities helping in the crisis.

Canada has already contributed $25 million to the crisis; while Ontario has provided one million.

For more information visit http://www.international.gc.ca/gac-amc/campaign-campagne/myanmar/index.aspx?lang=eng