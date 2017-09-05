Caledonia blockade moves to Highway 6

Argyle street is now open in Caledonia after almost a month-long blockade by some Indigenous activists. However the Highway 6 bypass around Caledonia is now blocked by the same protesters.

“We the people of Kanonstahton have successfully removed the barrier on Argyle street in an effort to unify the people of Six Nations and relieve pressure on our people and the residents of Caledonia.”

When the blockade was on Argyle street, businesses in Caledonia were suffering because fewer customers were coming through town. Now there’s no shortage of people going into Caledonia, as traffic is causing huge delays.

“We have also erected a barricade on Highway 6 bypass in an effort to put pressure on Canada to return to the negotiating table in accordance with the two row wampum. We will continue to occupy the road and call on our brothers and sisters for support.”

The bypass is blocked by OPP at each entrance and did not allow visitors to walk along the road.