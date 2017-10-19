Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween in the newest film in the Madea franchise. Perry wrote, produced, directed and stars in the film, while the supporting cast features Cassi Davis, Patrice Lovely, Yousef Erakat, Diamond White, Lexy Panterra, Andre Hall, Brock O’Hurn, and Tito Ortiz.

Against the wishes of her overprotective father (Tyler Perry), Tiffany (Diamond White) insists on spending her 18th birthday at an all-night Halloween frat party at remote lake that was once the scene of a gruesome murder. At the lake, she’s too busy flirting with frat president Jonathan (Yousef Erakat) to notice that her fellow partiers are being picked off one by one by a pair of chainsaw-wielding madmen. Concerned for her safety, Tiffany’s irrepressible great-aunt Madea (Perry) drags her elderly companions Uncle Joe (Perry), Aunt Bam (Cassi Davis) and Hattie (Patrice Lovely) out to the woods to rescue her. But when the terrified seniors encounter a series of ghostly apparitions and masked killers, they’re the ones in need of rescuing in this hilarious horror-comedy sequel from writer, producer and director Tyler Perry.

“There’s so much fun in Madea being vulnerable and scared of things,” says Perry. “I wasn’t ready to let it go. I had to go for it.”

Boo 2! A Madea Halloween is rated 14A.