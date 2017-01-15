Blue Jays Donaldson’s “Vikings” episode debuts next week

Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
Category: Canada & The World, Entertainment, News, Ontario, Sports, Toronto
Tags: Blue Jays, History Channel, Josh Donaldson, Mohawk, mvp, sports, third base, toronto, tv, vikings

Remember the wicked Viking-like mohawk Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson rocked all season?

Well there was a reason behind the infamous hair and Donaldson and his mohawk will finally come together on the historical drama series “Vikings”.

History TV Canada tweeted behind the scenes access of Donaldson rehearsing, joking with co-stars and hooking them up with custom Jays gear. At the end of filming the crew fittingly gifted Donaldson with a viking version of a bat and ball called a “hurl” and “sliotar”.

The episode airs on Jan. 18 at 9 p.m. on the History Channel.


