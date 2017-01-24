Watch CHCH Live 2016 Business Excellence Awards
89th Academy Awards Nominations

Oscars

The nominees for this year’s Academy Awards were revealed this morning in a pre-taped announcement streamed live online. La La Land has kept its stranglehold on this awards season earning a whopping 14 nominations, which ties it for the most all-time with All About Eve and Titanic. Other leading films are Moonlight and Arrival with 8 nominations each, and Manchester by the Sea, Lion, and Hacksaw Ridge with 6 each.

The 89th Academy Awards will be handed out on Sunday, February 26, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Best Motion Picture of the Year
“Arrival”
Fences
“Hacksaw Ridge”
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
“La La Land”
“Lion”
“Manchester by the Sea”
“Moonlight”

Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea”
Andrew Garfield in “Hacksaw Ridge”
Ryan Gosling in “La La Land”
Viggo Mortensen in “Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington in “Fences”

Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali in “Moonlight”
Jeff Bridges in “Hell or High Water”
Lucas Hedges in “Manchester by the Sea”
Dev Patel in “Lion”
Michael Shannon in “Nocturnal Animals

Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Isabelle Huppert in “Elle
Ruth Negga in “Loving
Natalie Portman in “Jackie
Emma Stone in “La La Land”
Meryl Streep in “Florence Foster Jenkins

Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Viola Davis in “Fences”
Naomie Harris in “Moonlight”
Nicole Kidman in “Lion”
Octavia Spencer in “Hidden Figures”
Michelle Williams in “Manchester by the Sea”

Achievement in Directing
“Arrival” – Denis Villeneuve
“Hacksaw Ridge” – Mel Gibson
“La La Land” – Damien Chazelle
“Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan
“Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins

Adapted Screenplay
“Arrival” by Eric Heisserer
“Fences” by August Wilson
“Hidden Figures” by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi
“Lion” by Luke Davies
“Moonlight” by Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney

Original Screenplay
“Hell or High Water” by Taylor Sheridan
“La La Land” by Damien Chazelle
The Lobster” by Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou
“Manchester by the Sea” by Kenneth Lonergan
20th Century Women” by Mike Mills

Best Animated Feature Film of the Year
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
“My Life as a Zucchini”
“The Red Turtle”
Zootopia

Achievement in Cinematography
“Arrival” – Bradford Young
“La La Land” – Linus Sandgren
“Lion” – Greig Fraser
“Moonlight” – James Laxton
“Silence” – Rodrigo Prieto

Achievement in Costume Design
Allied” – Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Colleen Atwood
“Florence Foster Jenkins” – Consolata Boyle
“Jackie” – Madeline Fontaine
“La La Land” – Mary Zophres

Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
“I Am Not Your Negro”
Life, Animated
“O.J.: Made in America”
“13th”

Best Documentary Short Subject
“Extremis”
“4.1 Miles”
“Joe’s Violin”
“Watani: My Homeland”
“The White Helmets”

Achievement in Film Editing
“Arrival” – Joe Walker
“Hacksaw Ridge” – John Gilbert
“Hell or High Water” – Jake Roberts
“La La Land” – Tom Cross
“Moonlight” – Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon

Best Foreign Language Film of the Year
“Land of Mine”
“A Man Called Ove”
“The Salesman”
“Tanna”
“Toni Erdmann”

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
“A Man Called Ove” – Eva von Bahr and Love Larson
Star Trek Beyond” – Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo
Suicide Squad” – Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson

Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original score)
“Jackie” – Mica Levi
“La La Land” – Justin Hurwitz
“Lion” – Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
“Moonlight” – Nicholas Britell
Passengers” – Thomas Newman

Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original song)
“Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land”
“Can’t Stop The Feeling” from “Trolls
“City Of Stars” from “La La Land”
“The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story”
“How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

Achievement in Production Design
“Arrival” – Patrice Vermette and Paul Hotte
“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar!” – Jess Gonchor and Nancy Haigh
“La La Land” – David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
“Passengers” – Guy Hendrix Dyas and Gene Serdena

Best Animated Short Film
“Blind Vaysha”
“Borrowed Time”
“Pear Cider and Cigarettes”
“Pearl”
“Piper”

Best Live Action Short Film
“Ennemis Intérieurs”
“La Femme et le TGV”
“Silent Nights”
“Sing”
“Timecode”

Achievement in Sound Editing
“Arrival” – Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon” – Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
“Hacksaw Ridge” – Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
“La La Land” – Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
Sully” – Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Achievement in Sound Mixing
“Arrival” – Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
“Hacksaw Ridge” – Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
“La La Land” – Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” – Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

Achievement in Visual Effects
“Deepwater Horizon” – Craig Hammack, Jason Snell, Jason Billington and Burt Dalton
Doctor Strange” – Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli and Paul Corbould
The Jungle Book” – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon
“Kubo and the Two Strings” – Steve Emerson, Oliver Jones, Brian McLean and Brad Schiff
“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel and Neil Corbould

 


