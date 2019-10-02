Wall of Hitchcock

Friday night the Hamilton Tiger-Cats are back at home for the first time since Labour Day, when they host Edmonton at Tim Hortons Field. It will be a special night, as former Ticat Rob Hitchcock will be inducted to the Wall of Honour. His name and number – 42 – will join 23 other distinguished inductees during the halftime, and we were honoured to have Rob with us this morning.

And Rob Hitchcock also got a chance to tell us what the weather will be for the game this Friday on Celebrity Weather.