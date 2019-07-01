;
2017 BEA Winners
Smoking and vaping banned in Hamilton city parks

Hamilton’s parks, recreation centres, and arenas are officially smoke and vape-free starting today.

Hamilton’s city council amended a bylaw to ban smoking and vaping in all dog parks, sports fields, outdoor pools, beaches and some trails.

The city says changes to the bylaw are meant to protect people from second-hand smoke and vape from tobacco and cannabis. They are also aimed at avoiding litter in green spaces, improving fire safety, providing “positive role modelling for youth” and supporting those quitting smoking.

A press release from City Hall says “a progressive enforcement model” will be used. Initially, the focus will be on education and building public awareness of the bylaw. Following the initial steps, the release says people found smoking within city property could face charges.

Councillors voted to pass the bylaw on June 26. Officials surveyed 991 residents who use Hamilton’s recreational facilities before making this change.



