SIU says charges not warranted in double fatal crash in Hamilton

Ontario’s police watchdog says charges are not warranted in a high-speed chase and crash in Hamilton that left two teens dead in 2017.

The Special Investigations Unit report was released Friday, on the one-year anniversary of the crash.

Waterloo Regional Police were called after a witness reported an assault and possible abduction shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, 2017.

According to the SIU report, a witness told a 911 dispatcher: “I’m just witnessing a man beating the living daylights out of a young lady.”

The caller then said the man appeared to force the girl into the car.

Police tracked the vehicle, a red Pontiac, which was determined to be stolen.

It didn’t stop when officers tried to pull it over. Police pursued the vehicle into Hamilton.

It was travelling on Highway 6 near Campbellville Rd. when it crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a truck.

Nathan Wehrle, 15, and his girlfriend, 16-year-old Taryn Hewitt were killed in the crash.

The SIU says Wehrle was driving the car and lost control going around a curve at a high speed.

The report finds there’s no evidence that the officers involved in the chase were responsible for the crash.

“This is a very tragic incident for everyone involved,” said Waterlooo Regional Police inspector Mark Crowell.

“Our thoughts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of the two young people who lost their lives that day. Our thoughts also go out to the involved police officers impacted by this tragic incident.”

Hewitt’s step mother Aaliiyah Parker says this report will not be the end.

“A corners inquest will be requested and the two subject officers will be speaking to the death sentence they served these two children.”