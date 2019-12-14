Devan Selvey’s family speaks about murder charge dropped

The family of the late Devan Selvey is speaking out after a shocking decision was made in a Hamilton courtroom.

On Friday, the Crown withdrew a first-degree murder charge against an 18-year-old teen who was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of Selvey outside of Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School.

The 18-year-old, who cannot be identified under a court-ordered publication ban, is now facing new charges. These include assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon and administering a noxious thing.

The teen was released on bail early Friday afternoon.

A statement from the victim’s family was sent to CHCH News saying in part,

“We’re appalled with the Crown’s decision to drop the murder charges of someone that clearly participated in the murder of Devan Selvey. The new charges are barely a drop in the bucket that are deserved for this individual.”

The other person charged in the case is a 14-year-old boy who still remains in custody and is charged with first-degree murder.