Schools boards make plans to stay open or close if CUPE goes on strike

District School Board of Niagara has decided to close its doors in the event CUPE support workers go on strike Monday.

The school board is the latest in the province to announce it will close, citing safety concerns as the main reason for its decision.

The Ontario government and the union that represents thousands of education workers say they are set to resume talks Friday to head off a looming strike.

Roughly 55,000 support workers including custodians, clerical workers, and early childhood educators plan to walk off the job on Monday after holding a work-to-rule campaign this past week.

A number of Ontario school boards, including the three largest, have said they will close if the labour disruption goes ahead. Several others have yet to determine if they will remain open during the strike.

Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board sent a note to parents stating schools will remain open for teaching and learning during the instructional day. Doors will open 15 minutes before bell time and close 15 minutes after bell time which means all before- and after-school programs will be cancelled.

Contracts for all of the province’s public school employees expired at the end of August.

Talks are scheduled to resume at 4:30 p.m.

SCHOOL BOARD DECISIONS

Hamilton–Wentworth District School Board – OPEN

Hamilton–Wentworth Catholic District School Board– TO BE DETERMINED

District School Board of Niagara – CLOSED

Niagara Catholic District School Board – TO BE DETERMINED

Halton District School Board – OPEN

Halton Catholic District School Board– TO BE DETERMINED

Grand Erie District School Board – TO BE DETERMINED

Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board – OPEN