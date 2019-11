Santa took time out of his busy schedule to have his picture taken with some four-legged friends.

The annual “Picture your Pet with Santa” program helps to get your furry family member into the holiday spirit by having his or her photo taken with Old Saint Nick.

Funds raised each year support homeless and neglected animals through the Hamilton Burlington SPCA.

Many of those animals become family pets themselves through the hard work and dedication of the SPCA and its many volunteers.