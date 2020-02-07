OPP searches for missing 34-year-old man

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is searching for a missing 34-year-old man.

Cody Kenyon was reported missing from a Kent St. address in Brownsville around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He is described as being five-foot-six, 175 lbs, bald and has a goatee. Police say Kenyon was last seen wearing “work style” pants, black

Nike running shoes, a red Columbia jacket and a black Volcom baseball hat with a fluorescent green logo.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.