;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

OPP search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Ontario
Tags: Charles Potts, dunnville, haldimand county, ontario provincial police, opp


Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County is warning the public to be on the lookout for a man they say is “armed and dangerous.”

Police responded to reports of a man in crisis on Robinson Rd. around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. They say he was reportedly carrying a firearm.

OPP shut down Robinson Rd. between Stringer and Carter roads in Dunnville while officers searched for the 34-year-old for nine hours but did not locate him.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating Charles Potts. He is described as roughly six-feet tall, with a medium build, red hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing red athletic shorts and black athletic shoes with red laces.

Anyone who sees Potts is being told not to approach him, but instead, call 911 immediately.



LATEST STORIES

OPP search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Another inmate treated for suspected overdose at Barton jail

Northbound Lanes on Red Hill Valley Parkway closed

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php