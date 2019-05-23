OPP search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Haldimand County is warning the public to be on the lookout for a man they say is “armed and dangerous.”

Police responded to reports of a man in crisis on Robinson Rd. around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday. They say he was reportedly carrying a firearm.

OPP shut down Robinson Rd. between Stringer and Carter roads in Dunnville while officers searched for the 34-year-old for nine hours but did not locate him.

Police are now asking for the public’s help in locating Charles Potts. He is described as roughly six-feet tall, with a medium build, red hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing red athletic shorts and black athletic shoes with red laces.

Anyone who sees Potts is being told not to approach him, but instead, call 911 immediately.