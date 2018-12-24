Open & Closed Christmas Eve

;
Here is a look at what’s open and closed Christmas Eve.

Stores:

  • Most malls are open today until 5 p.m.
  • Most grocery stores are open with limited hours
  • LCBO and Beer Stores open until 6 p.m.

Transit:

  • HSR buses operating on regular weekday service. They will run on a special Christmas schedule tomorrow.
  • Burlington Transit running on a weekday schedule ending at approx. 8 p.m.
  • Niagara Transit running on a modified schedule.

Garbage Collection:

  • Running normally  today in Hamilton and Niagara.
  • Collection will be one day later if you’re scheduled for pickup tomorrow of later this week.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market

  • Open today from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Libraries:

  • Hamilton branches open until 1 p.m.

 

 



