Open & Closed Christmas Eve

Here is a look at what’s open and closed Christmas Eve.

Stores:

Most malls are open today until 5 p.m.

Most grocery stores are open with limited hours

LCBO and Beer Stores open until 6 p.m.

Transit:

HSR buses operating on regular weekday service. They will run on a special Christmas schedule tomorrow.

Burlington Transit running on a weekday schedule ending at approx. 8 p.m.

Niagara Transit running on a modified schedule.

Garbage Collection:

Running normally today in Hamilton and Niagara.

Collection will be one day later if you’re scheduled for pickup tomorrow of later this week.

Hamilton Farmers’ Market

Open today from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Libraries: