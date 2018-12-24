Open & Closed Christmas Eve
Here is a look at what’s open and closed Christmas Eve.
Stores:
- Most malls are open today until 5 p.m.
- Most grocery stores are open with limited hours
- LCBO and Beer Stores open until 6 p.m.
Transit:
- HSR buses operating on regular weekday service. They will run on a special Christmas schedule tomorrow.
- Burlington Transit running on a weekday schedule ending at approx. 8 p.m.
- Niagara Transit running on a modified schedule.
Garbage Collection:
- Running normally today in Hamilton and Niagara.
- Collection will be one day later if you’re scheduled for pickup tomorrow of later this week.
Hamilton Farmers’ Market
- Open today from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Libraries:
- Hamilton branches open until 1 p.m.
