Niagara police search for thief who stole from several retirement home residents

Investigators are hoping the public can help identify a woman who is accused of stealing from several seniors at a number of retirement homes in Niagara Region.

Police allege the woman stole from numerous rooms within retirement homes in Pelham and Welland between Oct. 22 and Nov. 27.

She is described as being white, between the ages of 25 and 40 with a heavier build.

Detectives are urging other retirement homes in the Region to check their surveillance video to see if the woman appears on camera.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, and badge number 9588.