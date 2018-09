The second trailer for the movie ‘Creed 2’ dropped Wednesday. The film stars Michael B. Jordan who is reprising his role as the son of Apollo Creed in the pantheon of Rocky movies. Take a look as he faces the son of the man who killed his father. Not only is Stallone back as Rocky but Dolph Lundgren is also back as Ivan Drago. Creed 2 hits theatres November 21.