Moose Statue Rivalry

Canada and Norway have a rivalry going, and it’s all about the world’s tallest moose statue.

The battle over the world’s biggest moose is on. For three decades, Mac the moose in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan was the tallest moose statue in the world, at nearly 10 metres high.

But then Norway erected its own giant elk in October 2015. People in Moose Jaw aren’t too happy about this and 4 years later, they want to do something about it!

An online news source in Norway has a poll going to see which moose people like best, and Mac the moose from Moose Jaw is currently winning.