Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

A founding member of the anarchic Monty Python troupe has died.

Terry Jones, who was hailed as the complete Renaissance comedian by his colleagues, died at age 77 after suffering from dementia.

According to The Associated Press, Jones passed away Tuesday evening at his home in London “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia.”

Jones played many of the Pythons’ female characters, as well as a grinning nude organist, and Spanish Inquisitor Cardinal Biggles.

He was responsible for writing much of Monty Python’s material, and directed “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”, “Life of Brian” and “The Meaning of Life”.

Fellow Python Michael Palin says Jones was kind, generous, supportive and passionate about living life to the full.