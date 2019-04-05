;
Man sought by Hamilton police for impersonating a cop

Posted:       Last updated:
Hamilton police are investigating a report of a man impersonating a police officer in Mount Hope.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. Thursday in the area of Strathearne Pl. and Homestead Dr.

Police would not confirm any details about the interaction but according to a Facebook post by a woman claiming to be the victim, a man in a uniform knocked on her door and said he was part of the K9 Unit.

The man asked if he could use her property to do some training and if she would allow the dogs to sniff around.

The woman says she told him she was leaving soon and the man said he’d be back in 15 minutes with the K9 Unit.

The homeowner’s husband called police who confirmed no units were dispatched to the area.

Cst. Jerome Stewart says Criminal Investigation Detectives (CID) are now investigating the incident.

Police are searching for a suspect who is described as white, between 35 and 45, with short blonde hair, and no facial hair. He was wearing dark clothing, and driving a dark coloured vehicle with no police markings.

Officers will be in the area Friday looking to speak with residents.

Investigators are appealing to anyone who may have surveillance cameras to check the video for anything suspicious. Any other potential victims of a similar circumstance are being urged to contact police.

Stewart is also reminding residents to be vigilant when answering the door. “If someone is presenting themselves as a police officer, immediately ask for identification. If you are unsure, contact Hamilton police to confirm,” he said.



