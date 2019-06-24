;
2017 BEA Winners
LGBTQ community continues to voice frustration with Hamilton City Hall

Category: Hamilton, Local, News
Tags: Cedar Hopperton, city hall, frustration, hamilton, Hamilton pride, LGBTQ



Only one arrest has been made after fights broke out during pride festivities last Saturday at Hamilton Pride. 33-year-old Cedar Hopperton was taken into custody during a rally at city hall. Police say she violated her parole because they say she was involved in the disturbance not just because she was present at the pride event.

Hopperton a prominent member of the LGBTA community has been an outspoken critic of Hamilton Police. She was found guilty of organizing a vandalism spree along Locke street last year. Some who witnessed the fighting claim police did not do more because they were not invited to attend pride in uniform.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger is being criticized on social media for defending the police, Many are wondering why no charges have been laid against the people caught on video participating in the violence.

Police say they are looking for several individuals in the video and more arrests will be coming.



LGBTQ community continues to voice frustration with Hamilton City Hall

