Kitchener Waterloo business owners have mixed feelings about LRT

There are mixed feelings in Kitchener Waterloo where their region’s LRT is scheduled to start operating in December.

Construction began in 2015 and after many delays some residents are excited to finally use the service, while others say the entire process was a nightmare.

A business owner in Waterloo said if the light rail train is a go ahead in Hamilton, businesses should avoid signing long term leases.

The LRT in kitchener waterloo hasn’t even begun service yet, but restaurant owner David O’Leary says its put him out of business.

“An absolute nightmare. This location is no longer suitable for our business and we are in fact pulling out of here in december as a direct result of LRT.”

The owners of Bread Heads say things got so bad here that they had to shut down their restaurant for four months back in 2016.

Even though the tracks and stations are completed now, the region is still waiting for more trains to be delivered before putting them into service in December.

Despite the struggle of some businesses, many who use public tranist in Kitchener Waterloo are excited to finally start using the service in December.

“I’m so excited and really looking forward to using it. I think we have to think of not just what we need now but what we might need in 5 or 10 or 20 years.”

Regional Councillor Tom Galloway says the construction has been tough and the delays difficult but Waterloo’s LRT is already proving successful.

“We have $3 billion worth of development already underway or under construction and we havent run a passenger down the line yet.”

Adding that although some businesses along the route have struggled, the project is for the greater good of the city.