Inexperienced flyer comes forward after woman spots drone outside bedroom window

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says there was “no criminal element” or intent when a drone flew by a woman’s window in Port Dover last month.

The woman had returned home between 3 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 13 when she noticed a drone outside her bedroom window.

Police said the woman immediately opened the window and saw a man standing near the edge of her property. She yelled at the man who was holding the remote control for the drone.

OPP says the man came forward to police after investigators issued a news release asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

Police determined the man was an inexperienced drone operator who was learning to fly the device when he lost control of the machine.

“The OPP would like to thank our media partners and community members for their assistance during this investigation,” said Inspector Joseph Varga, Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP in a news release. “I would also like to remind all drone operators about the Trespass to Property Act and the legal requirements when operating drones under Transport Canada so you can fly safely and legally.”