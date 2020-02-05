Hamilton police investigate stabbing outside Canadian Tire

Hamilton police are investigating after a man was stabbed outside a department store Tuesday night.

It happened at a Canadian Tire at the corner of Victoria Ave. South and Main St. East around 6 p.m.

Police say a man was taken to hospital after suffering a single stab wound.

Hamilton police taped off the property as well as an alleyway near Hunter St. East.

Video from the scene appears to show blood on one of the yellow posts outside the building as well as a clear plastic bag containing a white substance. Officers could also be seen collecting what appeared to be articles of clothing covered in blood.

Investigators canvassed the area but did not locate any suspects.

Detectives are asking anyone with information that could help with the investigation to contact police.