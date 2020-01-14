Hamilton police continue search for missing woman

Hamilton police continue to search for 27-year-old Holly Ellsworth-Clark.

She was last seen on Saturday in the area of Sanford Ave. and Cannon St.

Police, family, and friends are concerned for her well-being as she was not dressed for the weather.

Although she left distraught, police say her disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time.

Clark is described as six-foot-one, 200 lbs and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, black boots and possibly a black backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Hamilton Police Service at 905-546-4925.