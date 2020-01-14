Hamilton police continue search for missing woman

Hamilton police continue to search for 27-year-old Holly Ellsworth-Clark.
She was last seen on Saturday in the area of Sanford Ave. and Cannon St.
Police, family, and friends are concerned for her well-being as she was not dressed for the weather.
Although she left distraught, police say her disappearance is not considered suspicious at this time.
Clark is described as six-foot-one, 200 lbs and was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black pants, black boots and possibly a black backpack.
Police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact Hamilton Police Service at 905-546-4925.
Help us find Holly. HPS continues to look for Holly Ellsworth-Clark. Police, family & friends are concerned for her well-being as she is not dressed appropriately for the #HamOnt weather. At this time, her disappearance is not suspicious. Call 905-540-4925 if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/moX6FK6Hsd
— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 14, 2020