;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Forge FC

Posted:
Category: Sports
Tags: Canadian Premier League, football, Forge FC, soccer, tim hortons field



The world’s game has officially touched down in Hamilton. Today was the first day of practice for the city’s new professional soccer team, Forge FC.

On April 27th, Hamilton trades black and gold for spark orange and platinum steel. Just under 6 weeks from now, the Canadian Premier League season kicks off at Tim Horton’s Field.

The league mandates that half of every club’s roster be national players and that during play, 6 of the 11 players on the field, per team, must be Canadian. There are players from all across the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area on Forge FC, and even one born and bred in steel town.

Twenty-one-year-old Taha Ilyass stood out among some 250 players in open trials. He earned a second look and now a third during preseason training. He hopes to make the final roster.

Forge will host York9 FC in the Canadian Premier League’s inaugural match.



LATEST STORIES

Forge FC

Ethiopian Airlines Vigil held in Hamilton

Christchurch Mosque Shooting death toll raises to 50

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php