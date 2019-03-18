The world’s game has officially touched down in Hamilton. Today was the first day of practice for the city’s new professional soccer team, Forge FC.

On April 27th, Hamilton trades black and gold for spark orange and platinum steel. Just under 6 weeks from now, the Canadian Premier League season kicks off at Tim Horton’s Field.

The league mandates that half of every club’s roster be national players and that during play, 6 of the 11 players on the field, per team, must be Canadian. There are players from all across the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area on Forge FC, and even one born and bred in steel town.

Twenty-one-year-old Taha Ilyass stood out among some 250 players in open trials. He earned a second look and now a third during preseason training. He hopes to make the final roster.

Forge will host York9 FC in the Canadian Premier League’s inaugural match.