;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Flooding in Great Lakes may be more common due to climate changes

Posted:
Category: Local, Toronto
Tags: flooding, great lakes, lake ontario



Lake Ontario water levels are on the rise and on pace to exceed record levels from just two years ago. Climate experts say the resulting flooding is a new reality for those living by the water.

Earlier today, reporters toured what used to be parks and docks on the Toronto Islands as Lake Ontario continues its surge inland. The sights bring back harsh memories of disastrous flooding from Lake Ontario in 2017. That spring, the lake’s water levels rose by almost 1.5 metres.

As the shores of Hamilton are now being flooded, it’s expected that these lake levels will set a new record.

Gail Krantzberg is an expert on the great lakes and says the flooding is a result of climate change.

Youth-organized demonstrations were held across the globe today from Turkey to Hamilton to raise awareness about climate change and inspire action to combat it.

Krantzberg says the damage is already so far along that there might no longer be such a thing as normal weather.



LATEST STORIES

Flooding in Great Lakes may be more common due to climate changes

Joseph Brant Hospital Patient robbed while resting in private area

Military member charged with sexual assault

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php