Five-year-old girl dies just over a week after having final wish granted by Disney

A five-year-old Hamilton girl whose dying wish to see Frozen 2 was granted by Disney has passed away.

Ian Clark says his daughter, Ellery, died Sunday night at McMaster Children’s Hospital while holding the hands of her parents.

The little girl was diagnosed with stage four alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer after two tumors were found in her neck back in May.

After undergoing treatment, she began to suffer from a rare side effect of chemotherapy that caused a severe blood infection.

Ellery’s condition worsened and doctors told Ian and his wife, Ariane, they didn’t think the five-year-old would be able to overcome it.

Knowing his daughter may not live to see the sequel to her favourite movie, Frozen, Ian put a call out on the Internet asking for advice on how he could get a copy of Frozen 2 to play for her at the hospital.

The post exploded online and caught the attention of Josh Gad, the voice of Olaf, Frozen’s loveable snowman character. Gad and other celebrities, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, reached out to Disney to make the family’s wish come true.

On Nov. 15, a Disney representative flew to Hamilton to give Ellery and her parents a top-secret screening of the unreleased movie.

In a Facebook post on a page dedicated to the little girl and her battle with cancer, Ellery’s mother wrote she is so thankful for everything her daughter brought to their family and she couldn’t be more proud of her. “No more pokes, no more tubes, no more pain. If there is a heaven or a Valhalla you are surely there now for you fought with valour and grace, and your spirit never gave up. You’ve left your tired body behind and now I feel you EVERYWHERE. There is a tightness in my chest, but I know that is YOU, snuggling up close, so I can take you with me forever,” wrote Ariane. “We didn’t expect to have such a short time with you, but the time we had was golden.”