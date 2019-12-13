First Degree Murder Charge Dropped

The crown has withdrawn a first-degree murder charge leveled at an 18-year-old teen arrested in connection with the stabbing death of Devan Selvey outside Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School. A publication ban continues to protect his identity and the details discussed in court today. A 16 year old boy whose identity is also protected remains charged with murder. 14-year-old Devan Selvey was attacked after what his mother described as relentless bullying since the beginning of the school year.
