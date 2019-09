18-year-old, Samuel Brown attended W. Ross Macdonald School for the Blind in Brantford. He was found unresponsive inside the provincially run school in February, 2018.

A cause of death stated on the coroner investigation statement said he died of natural causes but the autopsy report doesn’t say the words “natural causes” anywhere in it.

Samuel’s mother says she is doing everything she can to learn the truth about her son’s death.

Nicole Martin has the story.