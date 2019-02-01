;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

CHCH Music Friday: Khea Emmanuel

Posted:
Category: Music Friday
Tags: bob cowan, CHCH Music Friday, jazz, Khea Emmanuel, music, singer, songwriter


On this CHCH Music Friday we welcomed back Khea Emmanuel and her jazz quartet.

Follow on Instagram & Facebook



LATEST STORIES

CHCH Music Friday: Khea Emmanuel

Valentine's date night

Get fresh with Summer Fresh

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php