CFL moves Argo vs. TiCat game to accommodate Arkells concert

Category: Hamilton, Local
The power of Arkells has proven itself once again after the Hamilton band managed to get the Canadian Football League (CFL) to move a regular season game so it won’t conflict with their concert in Toronto.

The band recently announced they would be performing at Budweiser Stage in the city on June 22 – the same day the Toronto Argonauts are set to face off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The group sent out a tweet on Wednesday putting forward a motion to move the game to a 4 p.m. start.

On Friday, the Argos tweeted saying, “We’re kinda feeling an afternoon opener,” and the TiCats responded, “For what it’s worth, we’re all in for the afternoon kick off.”

A few minutes later, the league confirmed the game time had been moved from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m.



