CFL moves Argo vs. TiCat game to accommodate Arkells concert

The power of Arkells has proven itself once again after the Hamilton band managed to get the Canadian Football League (CFL) to move a regular season game so it won’t conflict with their concert in Toronto.

The band recently announced they would be performing at Budweiser Stage in the city on June 22 – the same day the Toronto Argonauts are set to face off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The group sent out a tweet on Wednesday putting forward a motion to move the game to a 4 p.m. start.

PLZ RT THIS PEOPLE:

A motion to move the @Ticats + @TorontoArgos game on June 22 to 4pm start. Game ends, and everyone walks 300 feet from BMO field to Budweiser Stage.

Please and thank you @cfl + @TSN_Sports. — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) March 20, 2019

On Friday, the Argos tweeted saying, “We’re kinda feeling an afternoon opener,” and the TiCats responded, “For what it’s worth, we’re all in for the afternoon kick off.”

A few minutes later, the league confirmed the game time had been moved from 7 p.m. to 4 p.m.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The @arkellsmusic made a wish at 11:11 and we’re making it happen. The June 22nd regular season game between the @TorontoArgos and @Ticats at @BMOField has been moved to 4:00 PM ET on @TSN_Sports — CFL (@CFL) March 22, 2019