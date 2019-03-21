It’s seen as a hidden crisis on campuses across the country, university students who can’t afford to eat.

McMaster University’s hospitality services has started a new pay it forward initiative to help students in need.

A new program called Cards for Humanity allows customers to add a dollar to purchase a card at Bridges café that allows $3 off another student’s meal. The school has already sold all 100 cards at the cash. It’s a discreet way for some students to get the help they need.

The organizers say accessibility to food is a serious concern. Food banks in the area like the Good Shepherd’s see more students in the school year using their services. Their food bank there is servicing 100 students a month.

The average cost of tuition in Canada each year is approximately $7,000.