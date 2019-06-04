Brock University professor thinks basketball has the potential to unseat hockey as Canada’s sport

Julie Stevens, a sports professor at Brock University, believes the recent success of the Toronto Raptors is creating a shift in Canada Sports Identity.

Research on Canadian newcomers to Canada identifies that basketball is actually a higher favourite sport compared to hockey.

Younger generations are attracted to basketball and have the power to put the sport on a trajectory.

The Statistics Canada data shows there is a high number of youth out in western canada and the north, and about 25 percent of youth in canada are visible minorities.