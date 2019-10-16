Beef recall due to E. coli

The Canadian food inspection agency (CFIA) is broadening its recall of raw beef and raw veal products from a Toronto-based slaughterhouse. Earlier this month, the agency announced it had found possible E. coli contamination in products from Ryding-Regency Meat Packers.

The new products include a steakhouse select brand of cracked pepper beef sirloin roast sold at Walmart in Ontario and Alberta.

Food contaminated with E. coli can cause nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. CFIA have had no reported illnesses.

For a full list of affected products visit: inspection.gc.ca